Synovus Financial Corp Has $252,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,503 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,746,000 after acquiring an additional 173,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 789,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Shares of MCHP opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,250 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.