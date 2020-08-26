Amalgamated Bank Sells 28,408 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,408 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,780,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,898,000 after acquiring an additional 102,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,521,000 after buying an additional 449,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,443,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,286,000 after buying an additional 714,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,657,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,065,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,442,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,007,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.