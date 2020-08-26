Synovus Financial Corp Has $265,000 Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,564 shares of company stock valued at $24,199,953. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

