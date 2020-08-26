HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,265 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 476,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 372,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.