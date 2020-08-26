State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,330 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN opened at $223.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

