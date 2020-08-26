RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork Sells 2,799 Shares

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $47,583.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fredrik Bjork also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Fredrik Bjork sold 5,018 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $85,707.44.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Fredrik Bjork sold 817 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $11,625.91.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Fredrik Bjork sold 25,113 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $329,482.56.

REAL stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. RealReal’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RealReal by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RealReal by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RealReal in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.