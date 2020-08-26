RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork Sells 2,799 Shares

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $47,583.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fredrik Bjork also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 24th, Fredrik Bjork sold 5,018 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $85,707.44.
- On Tuesday, August 18th, Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00.
- On Thursday, July 23rd, Fredrik Bjork sold 817 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $11,625.91.
- On Wednesday, May 27th, Fredrik Bjork sold 25,113 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $329,482.56.
REAL stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RealReal by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RealReal by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RealReal in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.
