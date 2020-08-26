Trexquant Investment LP Sells 22,765 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Qualys by 244.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Qualys by 114.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Qualys by 136.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 320,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $125.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,692,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $458,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,343.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,570 shares of company stock worth $4,941,856. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.86.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

