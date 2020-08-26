50,945 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Amcor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 294,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

