Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 83,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

