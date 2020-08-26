US Bancorp DE Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 172,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

