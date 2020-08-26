New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.79 Million Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,580 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Westrock worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the first quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westrock by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 45.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 147,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. Westrock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

