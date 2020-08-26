Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 333 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,932,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,495,000 after acquiring an additional 760,507 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $121,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.