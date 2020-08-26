New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,386 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter worth about $61,062,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,078,000 after purchasing an additional 930,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,440,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 373.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after buying an additional 750,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 14.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,053,000 after buying an additional 707,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $61.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Sunday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

