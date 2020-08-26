Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 498 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,870 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 55.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.58. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. On average, analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on LYFT from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

