Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 58,268 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Shares of SAGE opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $173.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

