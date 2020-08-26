US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,473 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

