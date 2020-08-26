Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCE opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

In related news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 12,330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $185,566,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 92.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 54,279 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.