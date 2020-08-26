Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.63 ($97.21).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €87.52 ($102.96) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.86. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

