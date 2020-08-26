Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.75 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.75 ($9.12) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.10% from the company’s current price.

AT1 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €7.16 ($8.42).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €4.87 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.70.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

