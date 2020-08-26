HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.58. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $82.98 and a 52-week high of $130.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

