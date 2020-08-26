Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 55.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 217.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

