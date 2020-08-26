HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

