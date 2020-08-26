Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,141 Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRLB. TheStreet raised Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $134.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.73. Proto Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

