Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 84 Shares

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $18,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arista Networks stock opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $267.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.86.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.12.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.