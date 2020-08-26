GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo Sells 1,353 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $20,849.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 264,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,491.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Baer Maderazo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,066 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $19,668.32.

GNMK stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,759,000 after acquiring an additional 843,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,293,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 648,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,394,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNMK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

