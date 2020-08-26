HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,987 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in UGI by 119.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,874 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in UGI by 51.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,777 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 419,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other UGI news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $604,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

