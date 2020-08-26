Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) Insider Buys A$15,794.56 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) insider Lachlan Edwards purchased 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.96 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,794.56 ($11,281.83).

Lachlan Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 20th, Lachlan Edwards acquired 20,000 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.04 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$60,800.00 ($43,428.57).

The firm has a market cap of $397.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.74. Hotel Property Investments Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.45 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of A$3.58 ($2.56).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Hotel Property Investments’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

About Hotel Property Investments

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold pubs and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Coles group ("Coles") and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group. HPI's objective is to maximise the long term income and capital returns from its investments for the benefit of its Securityholders.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Life Storage Inc
Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Life Storage Inc
HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc.
HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc.
Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,141 Proto Labs Inc
Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,141 Proto Labs Inc
Arista Networks Inc Insider John F. Mccool Sells 84 Shares
Arista Networks Inc Insider John F. Mccool Sells 84 Shares
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc VP Alan Baer Maderazo Sells 1,353 Shares of Stock
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc VP Alan Baer Maderazo Sells 1,353 Shares of Stock
HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Corp
HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report