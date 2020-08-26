Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) Insider Buys A$15,794.56 in Stock

Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) insider Lachlan Edwards purchased 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.96 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,794.56 ($11,281.83).

Lachlan Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hotel Property Investments alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Lachlan Edwards acquired 20,000 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.04 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$60,800.00 ($43,428.57).

The firm has a market cap of $397.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.74. Hotel Property Investments Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.45 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of A$3.58 ($2.56).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Hotel Property Investments’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

About Hotel Property Investments

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold pubs and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Coles group ("Coles") and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group. HPI's objective is to maximise the long term income and capital returns from its investments for the benefit of its Securityholders.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.