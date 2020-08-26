UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) CAO Laurie Bergman Purchases 598 Shares of Stock

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) CAO Laurie Bergman bought 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $19,961.24. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,525.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 428.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 20.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

