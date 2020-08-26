UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) CAO Laurie Bergman Purchases 598 Shares of Stock

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) CAO Laurie Bergman bought 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $19,961.24. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,525.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $51.14.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 428.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 20.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
Read More: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.