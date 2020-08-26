Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QNST. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

QNST stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.49 million, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $212,929.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $73,386.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,924.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,750 shares of company stock worth $606,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

