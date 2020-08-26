Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,405 Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

