Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Loews by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Loews by 78.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on L. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of L opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.76. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 105,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

