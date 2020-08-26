State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 525,979 Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 525,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

