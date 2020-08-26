State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Comerica worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Comerica by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.