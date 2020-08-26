State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of AGNC Investment worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 217,237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 139.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

AGNC opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

