State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,723 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Vereit worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

