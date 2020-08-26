Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,089 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,386,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

