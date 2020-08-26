Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 833,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 564,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNCR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $59,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,380 shares of company stock worth $170,178 over the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

