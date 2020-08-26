Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.17. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

