LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading 12.3% Higher

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.28. 655,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 393,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in LG Display in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in LG Display by 33,346.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 599,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in LG Display in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.