Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) to report ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($1.32). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings of ($3.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.49) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $164.55 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at about $401,671,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at about $194,799,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $143,601,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $92,076,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $64,641,000.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

