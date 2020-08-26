Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Thomson Reuters reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.10.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $1,327,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 46.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 118.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $6,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

