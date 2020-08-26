Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Sells 26,468 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $1,266,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,515.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Richard Douglas Booth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 31st, Richard Douglas Booth sold 3,864 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $183,810.48.
- On Monday, July 13th, Richard Douglas Booth sold 650 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $30,842.50.
- On Thursday, July 2nd, Richard Douglas Booth sold 1,074 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $54,108.12.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
