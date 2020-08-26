Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Sells 26,468 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $1,266,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,515.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Douglas Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Richard Douglas Booth sold 3,864 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $183,810.48.

On Monday, July 13th, Richard Douglas Booth sold 650 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $30,842.50.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Richard Douglas Booth sold 1,074 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $54,108.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

