Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Insider R David Hoover Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) insider R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.94 per share, with a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,075 shares in the company, valued at $837,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cleveland Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

