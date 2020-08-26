Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $115,855.64 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $115,855.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,700.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $88,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $93,240.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.03. Sitime Corp has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $71.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sitime during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Sitime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Elanco Animal Health Insider R David Hoover Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock
Elanco Animal Health Insider R David Hoover Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock
Sitime Corp EVP Sells $115,855.64 in Stock
Sitime Corp EVP Sells $115,855.64 in Stock
Amalgamated Bank Acquires 6,950 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
Amalgamated Bank Acquires 6,950 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
Aecom Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Aecom Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in CubeSmart
Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in CubeSmart
Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Installed Building Products Inc
Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Installed Building Products Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report