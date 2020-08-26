Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $115,855.64 in Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $115,855.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,700.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $88,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $93,240.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.03. Sitime Corp has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $71.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sitime during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Sitime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

