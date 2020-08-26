Amalgamated Bank Acquires 6,950 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,898,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 304,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,659,000 after purchasing an additional 73,995 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,260,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 263,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

