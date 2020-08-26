Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aecom were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aecom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in Aecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth $648,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 97.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

NYSE:ACM opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecom has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.