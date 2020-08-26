Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,822,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,297,000 after acquiring an additional 209,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,329,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,801,000 after acquiring an additional 329,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,137,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,624,000 after purchasing an additional 452,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

CubeSmart stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

