Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBP stock opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.83. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $90.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.