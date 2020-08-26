Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 27.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,675,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,138 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Nutanix by 684.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,569,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,599,000 after buying an additional 2,241,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 124.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,714,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,054,000 after buying an additional 2,059,075 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $25,844,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 39.1% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 471,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.91. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,702.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,940.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 22,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $514,512.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,755.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,785 shares of company stock worth $1,127,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.61.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.