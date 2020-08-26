Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

